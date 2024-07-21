JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$76.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, July 5th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$83.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$76.77.

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$64.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of C$32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$67.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$61.50. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$47.47 and a 1-year high of C$74.37.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

