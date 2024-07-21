Jet Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $46.32 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $2.82 million and $46.32 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0016605 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

