Jeffery Darby Sells 1,400 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Stock

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $138,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,527.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Dorman Products stock opened at $100.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.82. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $104.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.42.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.49. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 210.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 19,447 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 213,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after acquiring an additional 137,979 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 73.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,316,000 after purchasing an additional 119,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,432,000 after purchasing an additional 24,328 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dorman Products

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.