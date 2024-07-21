Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target to C$42.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$43.44.

Great-West Lifeco Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$40.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 37.37, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$37.06 and a 12-month high of C$45.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.90.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.02 by C$0.07. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of C$7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.58 billion. Analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.2812813 EPS for the current year.

Great-West Lifeco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Olivier Desmarais sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.88, for a total transaction of C$42,065.52. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

Featured Articles

