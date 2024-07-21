Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Stock Performance

NYSE ISDR opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.12. Issuer Direct has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $23.40.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Issuer Direct Company Profile

In other news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 22,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $175,932.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 685,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,366,086.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,003.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 662,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,269. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 22,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $175,932.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 685,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,366,086.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 129,273 shares of company stock worth $1,200,126. Corporate insiders own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

Further Reading

