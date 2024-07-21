Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Issuer Direct Stock Performance
NYSE ISDR opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.12. Issuer Direct has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $23.40.
Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.
