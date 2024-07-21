Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) & Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) Head-To-Head Review

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) and Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Issuer Direct has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freight Technologies has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Issuer Direct and Freight Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Issuer Direct 0 0 0 0 N/A Freight Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Issuer Direct and Freight Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Issuer Direct 2.43% 9.01% 4.88% Freight Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Issuer Direct and Freight Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Issuer Direct $33.38 million 1.04 $770,000.00 $0.20 45.45 Freight Technologies $17.06 million 0.04 -$9.33 million N/A N/A

Issuer Direct has higher revenue and earnings than Freight Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.0% of Issuer Direct shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Freight Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Issuer Direct shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Freight Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Issuer Direct beats Freight Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events. It also offers professional conference and events software, a mobile app that offers organizers, issuers, and investors to register, request, and approve one-on-one meetings, as well as manage schedules, perform event promotion and sponsorship, print attendee badges, and manage lodging; and investor relations content network, a series of data feeds, which include news feeds, stock feeds, fundamentals, regulatory filings, corporate governance, and other components. In addition, the company provides whistleblower hotline, a system that delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; stock transfer module, which offers access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record. It serves public and private companies, mutual funds, law firms, brokerage firms, investment banks, individuals, and other institutions. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Freight Technologies

Freight Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates a transportation logistics technology platform that offers truckload freight services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Its Fr8App technology platform offers an online portal and a mobile application that provide third-party logistics services to companies in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer services based on the platform. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

