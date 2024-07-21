iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYW. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $61,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,589. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.68. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $100.84 and a 12-month high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.