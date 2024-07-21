Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,615 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 51,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,284,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,094.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $766,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 23,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,456.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $38.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $455.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,201,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,900. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $456.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.74.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

