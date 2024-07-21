InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.07.

IIP.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bankshares cut their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$15.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

TSE IIP.UN opened at C$12.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of C$1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.79. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.43 and a 1-year high of C$14.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.33%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

