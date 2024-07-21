Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 48,984 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 77.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 48,984 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 32,501.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,020,000 after acquiring an additional 569,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $86,117,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 12,924.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 503,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,820,000 after acquiring an additional 500,066 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,212,000. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,010,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.21.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of UHS stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.82. 634,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,887. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.90 and a fifty-two week high of $194.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.55.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.78%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

