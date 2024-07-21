Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 18,212 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,212 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,176,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,812,424,000 after acquiring an additional 44,279 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,237,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $794,299,000 after purchasing an additional 81,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $646,341,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 36.5% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $524,929,000 after buying an additional 395,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 917,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,333,000 after buying an additional 151,007 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,446,461. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.57.

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $390.19. 809,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,142. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $377.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.30. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.64 and a 52-week high of $398.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

