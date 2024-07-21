Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.07.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,504,622.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 555,745 shares of company stock valued at $41,625,143. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $62.08. 14,768,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,815,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.09.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

