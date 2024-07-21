Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 115.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 53,726 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $10,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Citigroup raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE LYB traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $97.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,344,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,527. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $88.46 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.