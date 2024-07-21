Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,901,741.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,901,741.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,067 shares of company stock worth $1,162,299. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of JCI stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.95. 2,441,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,734,318. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $74.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.49 and a 200 day moving average of $63.52.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.