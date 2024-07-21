Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 265.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,957 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $985,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of PANW stock traded up $7.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $330.89. 3,227,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,945. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.17 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.96. The stock has a market cap of $107.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total value of $10,376,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,295,567 shares in the company, valued at $373,434,232.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total value of $10,376,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,295,567 shares in the company, valued at $373,434,232.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 428,391 shares of company stock worth $136,147,317. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa America raised Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.59.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

