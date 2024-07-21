Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IBP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $245.70.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $240.54 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $106.01 and a twelve month high of $263.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.68 and a 200 day moving average of $219.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.29. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The company had revenue of $692.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $449,121.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Installed Building Products news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total transaction of $1,379,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $449,121.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

