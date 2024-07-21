Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Sells $1,328,661.12 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $1,328,661.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,434,580.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 18th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,250,146.56.

On Thursday, June 13th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $1,110,768.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $1,428,818.40.

On Thursday, June 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 38,607 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $667,901.10.

On Monday, May 13th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $1,311,010.56.

On Thursday, May 9th, Tomer Weingarten sold 91,914 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $1,943,061.96.

On Monday, May 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $216,107.90.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $21.72 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.98.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on S. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.87.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 56.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SentinelOne by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

