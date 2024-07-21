Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Sells 6,207 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $279,377.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,296.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,291 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $438,808.24.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $44.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.65. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.07 and a 52-week high of $92.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.28 and a beta of 0.82.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $247.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Five9 by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

