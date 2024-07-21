Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) versus Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Critical Contrast

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) and Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inozyme Pharma and Iterum Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inozyme Pharma N/A N/A -$71.17 million ($1.37) -3.89 Iterum Therapeutics N/A N/A -$38.37 million ($2.65) -0.46

Inozyme Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iterum Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inozyme Pharma 0 0 5 0 3.00 Iterum Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Inozyme Pharma and Iterum Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Inozyme Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 200.19%. Iterum Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 391.80%. Given Iterum Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Iterum Therapeutics is more favorable than Inozyme Pharma.

Risk & Volatility

Inozyme Pharma has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iterum Therapeutics has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.3% of Inozyme Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Iterum Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Inozyme Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Iterum Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Inozyme Pharma and Iterum Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inozyme Pharma N/A -58.74% -42.00% Iterum Therapeutics N/A -664.00% -104.17%

Summary

Inozyme Pharma beats Iterum Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inozyme Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis. It has a license agreement with Yale University for specified therapeutic and prophylactic products. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Iterum Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and intravenous formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.