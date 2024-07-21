Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,296,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 909,373 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Independence Realty Trust worth $20,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,429,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,449,000 after purchasing an additional 300,281 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,048,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,212,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,158,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,204,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,032,000 after acquiring an additional 159,771 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,960,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,300,000 after acquiring an additional 479,379 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IRT traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.91. 1,580,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,430. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -630.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,132.62%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

