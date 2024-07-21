IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price target on the construction company’s stock.

IGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of IGC Pharma in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IGC Pharma in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:IGC opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. IGC Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $34.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.30.

IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IGC Pharma had a negative net margin of 966.54% and a negative return on equity of 119.06%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter.

IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.

