Hooked Protocol Trading Up 13% This Week (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 21st. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $94.05 million and approximately $5.27 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hooked Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 165,810,919.075739 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.53871958 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $5,186,335.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hooked Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hooked Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.