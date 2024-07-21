Hoey Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hoey Investments Inc. lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of XOM stock traded down $2.73 on Friday, hitting $116.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,157,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,032,544. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

