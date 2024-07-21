Highwood Asset Management Ltd. (CVE:HAM) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Highwood Asset Management Ltd. (CVE:HAM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Highwood Asset Management in a report released on Wednesday, July 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif forecasts that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Highwood Asset Management’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Highwood Asset Management’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Highwood Asset Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

Shares of Highwood Asset Management stock opened at C$5.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$76.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10 and a beta of -0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.80. Highwood Asset Management has a twelve month low of C$4.00 and a twelve month high of C$7.59.

Highwood Asset Management (CVE:HAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.48). The business had revenue of C$24.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$32.00 million. Highwood Asset Management had a return on equity of 80.32% and a net margin of 130.74%.

About Highwood Asset Management

Highwood Asset Management Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company operates through Metallic Minerals, Midstream Operations, and Upstream Operations segments.

