HI (HI) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.36 Million

HI (HI) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $193,044.51 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HI has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048219 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $201,492.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

