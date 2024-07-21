Head to Head Contrast: Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) vs. SMC Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SMCE)

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) and SMC Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SMCE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Shutterstock has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMC Entertainment has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shutterstock and SMC Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterstock 10.71% 21.14% 10.97% SMC Entertainment N/A -8.75% -3.95%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterstock $874.59 million 1.66 $110.27 million $2.58 15.74 SMC Entertainment N/A N/A -$1.56 million N/A N/A

This table compares Shutterstock and SMC Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Shutterstock has higher revenue and earnings than SMC Entertainment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.8% of Shutterstock shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Shutterstock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Shutterstock and SMC Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shutterstock 0 1 2 0 2.67 SMC Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shutterstock currently has a consensus target price of $62.50, suggesting a potential upside of 53.87%. Given Shutterstock’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Shutterstock is more favorable than SMC Entertainment.

Summary

Shutterstock beats SMC Entertainment on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc. provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage. It also provides 3 dimensional models consisting of 3D models used in various industries, such as advertising, media and video production, gaming, retail, education, design, and architecture; and generative AI content comprising images generated from algorithms trained with ethically sourced content. The company offers its services under the Shutterstock, Pond5, TurboSquid, PicMonkey, PremiumBeat, Splash News, Bigstock, and Offset brand names. In addition, it operates a collection of graphics interchange format visuals and stickers that supplies casual conversational content. The company serves corporate professionals and organizations, media and broadcast companies, and small and medium-sized businesses, and individual creators through digital, live sales, and client management channels. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About SMC Entertainment

SMC Entertainment, Inc. focuses on the acquisition and support of financial technology companies in the United States. The company develops and provides technology that combines artificial intelligence (AI) /machine learning (ML) driven Quantitative investing (IQ Engine) with AI-enabled wealth management tools; and offers IQ Engine, an AI driven contextual analyzer that creates a repository of various equity research. It markets a software-as-a-service (SaaS) proprietary platform for certified public accountants, financial institutions, and registered investment advisors. The company was formerly known as SMC Recordings, Inc. and changed its name to SMC Entertainment, Inc. in May 2011. SMC Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

