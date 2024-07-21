Head-To-Head Analysis: First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) vs. BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY)

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) and First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and First Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get BANCO DO BRASIL/S alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BANCO DO BRASIL/S 0 0 0 0 N/A First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BANCO DO BRASIL/S 11.65% 19.16% 1.54% First Bancorp 18.41% 11.68% 0.94%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares BANCO DO BRASIL/S and First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bancorp pays out 58.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Bancorp has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. First Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of First Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BANCO DO BRASIL/S and First Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BANCO DO BRASIL/S $53.93 billion 0.52 $5.98 billion $1.13 4.31 First Bancorp $78.12 million 3.90 $29.52 million $2.48 11.03

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp. BANCO DO BRASIL/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Bancorp beats BANCO DO BRASIL/S on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

(Get Free Report)

Banco do Brasil S.A. provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population. Its Investments segment engages in the intermediation and distribution of debts in the primary and secondary markets; equity investment activities; and rendering of financial services. The company's Fund Management segment is involved in the purchase, sale, and custody of securities, as well as the management of portfolios, and investment funds and clubs. Its Insurance, Pension and Capitalization segment provides life, property, and automobile insurance products, as well as private pension and capitalization plans. The company's Payment Methods segment is involved in the funding, transmission, processing, and settlement of transactions through electronic means. Its Other segment engages in the provision of credit recovery and consortium administration services; development, manufacturing, leasing, and integration of digital electronic systems and equipment, peripherals, programs, inputs, and computing supplies; intermediation of air tickets; and lodging and organization of events. Banco do Brasil S.A. was founded in 1808 and is headquartered in Brasa­lia, Brazil.

About First Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

The First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, time, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising commercial real estate owner occupied, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property such as retail space, offices, industrial buildings, hotels, educational facilities, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial real estate non-owner occupied loans; commercial construction to finance construction in a mix of owner- and nonowner occupied commercial real estate properties; and commercial and industrial loans, including revolving and term loan for financing working capital and/or capital investment. In addition, it offers commercial multifamily loans; residential real estate term and residential real estate construction loans; loans to municipalities in Maine for capitalized expenditures, construction projects, or tax anticipation notes; home equity revolving and term loans; and personal lines of credit and amortizing loans for various purposes, such as autos, recreational vehicles, debt consolidation, personal expenses, or overdraft protection. Further, the company offers private banking, financial planning, investment management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations and municipalities; and brokerage, annuity, and various insurance products, as well as payment processing services. It operates through full-service banking offices in Lincoln, Knox, Waldo, Penobscot, Hancock, and Washington counties in the Mid-Coast, Eastern, and Down East regions of Maine. The company was formerly known as First National Lincoln Corporation and changed its name to The First Bancorp, Inc. in April 2008. The First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Damariscotta, Maine.

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.