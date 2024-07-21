Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lessened its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 946,426 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 20,737 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $37,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,179,579 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,642,000 after buying an additional 189,324 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 206,692 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after buying an additional 84,771 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 490,230 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $17,722,000 after buying an additional 31,534 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.40. 18,696,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,952,106. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

