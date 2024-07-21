Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.255 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.

Graco has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 28 years. Graco has a payout ratio of 31.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Graco to earn $3.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

GGG opened at $81.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $94.77.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $492.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.19 million. Graco had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Graco will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GGG shares. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.75.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

