Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Golden Minerals from $3.10 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Golden Minerals Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AUMN opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. Golden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 77.16% and a negative return on equity of 223.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Golden Minerals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Minerals Company Profile



Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

