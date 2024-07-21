Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 28.9% per year over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of 1,500.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of GOOD opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $15.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.33). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $35.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GOOD

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.