GateToken Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.81 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 20th. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for $7.84 or 0.00011674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $730.94 million and $1.81 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GateToken has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00009587 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,158.16 or 1.00003706 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001006 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006903 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00073935 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,236,584 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,236,470.84310503 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 7.85806498 USD and is up 2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $2,707,531.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

