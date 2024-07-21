GAP (NYSE:GPS) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $27.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on GAP from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on GAP from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KGI Securities lifted their target price on GAP from $9.10 to $25.20 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.11.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.50. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.35.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. GAP had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Tracy Gardner sold 2,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $68,890.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,635.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $580,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,132 shares of company stock valued at $654,003. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 90.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 35,223 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 266.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 35,495 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 263,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in GAP by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at $614,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

