FY2024 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. Increased by National Bank Financial (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IAG. StockNews.com upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.80 to $4.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.02.

NYSE IAG opened at $4.01 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $4.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,053,035 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $173,340,000 after buying an additional 3,935,250 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.8% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 36,077,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $120,137,000 after acquiring an additional 298,959 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 250.5% during the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 32,861,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,429,000 after acquiring an additional 23,485,183 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,678,843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,871,000 after purchasing an additional 168,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its position in IAMGOLD by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 8,995,059 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,954,000 after purchasing an additional 968,104 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

