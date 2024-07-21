FY2024 EPS Estimates for Broadcom Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Broadcom in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $3.77 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.74. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Broadcom’s current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom from $156.60 to $204.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Broadcom from $162.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $162.50 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.08.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $157.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.00. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $79.51 and a twelve month high of $185.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $769,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

