FY2024 Earnings Forecast for SSR Mining Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for SSR Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SSR Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

SSRM has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.56.

SSR Mining Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $15.27.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $230.23 million for the quarter. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%.

Institutional Trading of SSR Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSRM. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 178.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

