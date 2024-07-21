Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Upgraded to “Buy” by TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has $75.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC lowered their target price on Fortinet from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.90.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $58.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.90. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $79.37. The company has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,913 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,349 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winthrop Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

