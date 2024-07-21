Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,354 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,448. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $156.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,631,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,010. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The company has a market cap of $91.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.78 and a 200 day moving average of $149.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FI. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

