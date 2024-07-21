First Foundation Advisors Sells 9,458 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

First Foundation Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,458 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $13,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,989 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,695,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,189,000 after purchasing an additional 621,382 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 4,414,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,304,000 after buying an additional 505,352 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,592,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,449,000 after buying an additional 463,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,187,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,332,000 after buying an additional 412,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,611,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,545. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $46.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.11.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

