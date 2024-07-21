First Foundation Advisors Sells 4,530 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.74. 34,590,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,208,204. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $44.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.19.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

