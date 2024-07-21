First Foundation Advisors Sells 37,168 Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,168 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHYD. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 83.1% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 270,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 122,506 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $643,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 341,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 27,947 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $500,000.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHYD stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $22.38. 41,756 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.23.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.0621 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

