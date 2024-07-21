First Foundation Advisors Sells 37,168 Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,168 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHYD. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 83.1% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 270,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 122,506 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $643,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 341,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 27,947 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $500,000.
VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance
Shares of SHYD stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $22.38. 41,756 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.23.
VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend
About VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF
The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.