First Foundation Advisors Sells 3,434 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 2.1% of First Foundation Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $53,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $145.18. 3,073,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,811,202. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.54. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.90 and a 12 month high of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

View Our Latest Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.