First Foundation Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 33,851 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for approximately 0.9% of First Foundation Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $22,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.2% during the first quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,084,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,835,000 after acquiring an additional 335,516 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 26.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 27.1% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $2,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

NYSE SU traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.52. 2,462,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,698,518. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.44. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. On average, analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.