First Foundation Advisors Raises Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 112.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 105,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,009,000 after buying an additional 56,032 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.8% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 276,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,416,000 after purchasing an additional 24,835 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 110,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $115.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,657,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,303. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $119.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.44. The stock has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.44.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

