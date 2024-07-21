First Foundation Advisors Invests $265,000 in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE)

First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. First Foundation Advisors owned 0.08% of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPRE. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 79,671.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 25,495 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $395,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 1,151.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPRE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.43. 5,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,187. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.41. JPMorgan Realty Income ETF has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The firm has a market cap of $360.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.93.

The JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (JPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund actively invests in US equity REITs and mortgage REITs, selecting those perceived to exhibit financial strength, operating revenues, and attractive growth potential. JPRE was launched on May 20, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

