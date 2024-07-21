First Foundation Advisors Has $978,000 Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

First Foundation Advisors grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,510,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $321.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,870. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $348.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $304.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.43.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.