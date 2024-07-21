First Foundation Advisors Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,271,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,118,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,221,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,591. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.37. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $115.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

