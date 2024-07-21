First Foundation Advisors Grows Position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) by 38.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,682,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470,093 shares during the quarter. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of First Foundation Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $41,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 61,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PWZ stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $24.80. The stock had a trading volume of 52,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,440. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $25.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.82.

About Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

