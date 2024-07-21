First Foundation Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,790 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $19,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 96.6% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT stock traded down $7.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.26. 6,517,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,310,802. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $255.89. The stock has a market cap of $174.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.53 and its 200 day moving average is $204.00.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at $11,639,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AMAT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.84.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

