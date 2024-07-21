First Foundation Advisors Decreases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 25,990.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after buying an additional 6,179,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $57,102,287,000 after buying an additional 3,866,361 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Tesla by 2,101.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $365,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,329 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Tesla from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.03.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $10.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.20. 87,403,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,911,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $280.93. The company has a market cap of $762.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.12 and a 200 day moving average of $191.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

